DTE Energy power outage restoration times in SE Michigan: Here’s what we know

DETROIT – Nearly a half a million people were without power in Southeast Michigan on Friday after damaging ice and winds moved through the region during the week.

A winter storm brought rain, snow and accumulating ice on Wednesday, causing widespread power outages that have persisted into Friday. As of Friday afternoon, more than 400,000 DTE customers were without power. Here’s what we know about possible restoration times.

DTE Energy power outage restoration times - what we know

Outages could last through the weekend for some customers. DTE officials have said restoration efforts are expected to take days.

About 95% of power is expected to be restored by the end of the day Sunday, DTE said on Thursday. Because hundreds of schools have closed this week due to the storm and subsequent outages, officials said restoring power to schools before Monday is a top priority.

DTE said it was hoping to restore power to 200,000 customers by the end of the night on Friday.

Thousands of DTE crews and out-of-state crews have been deployed to address the outages. About 2,000 wires were downed in the storm Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. DTE said on Friday that all downed wires will be tended to by the end of the day.

You can see DTE’s outage map right here.

Power outage resrouces

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Power outages are particularly concerning in the winter, as cold temps can pose dangers to people and their homes. Find some resources below:

Safety tips during a storm