DTE Energy power outage restoration times in SE Michigan: Here’s what we know

DETROIT – Nearly a half a million people were without power in Southeast Michigan on Friday after damaging ice and winds moved through the region during the week.
A winter storm brought rain, snow and accumulating ice on Wednesday, causing widespread power outages that have persisted into Friday. As of Friday afternoon, more than 400,000 DTE customers were without power. Here’s what we know about possible restoration times.
DTE Energy power outage restoration times - what we know
Outages could last through the weekend for some customers. DTE officials have said restoration efforts are expected to take days.
About 95% of power is expected to be restored by the end of the day Sunday, DTE said on Thursday. Because hundreds of schools have closed this week due to the storm and subsequent outages, officials said restoring power to schools before Monday is a top priority.
DTE said it was hoping to restore power to 200,000 customers by the end of the night on Friday.
Thousands of DTE crews and out-of-state crews have been deployed to address the outages. About 2,000 wires were downed in the storm Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. DTE said on Friday that all downed wires will be tended to by the end of the day.
You can see DTE’s outage map right here.
Power outage resrouces
Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.
Power outages are particularly concerning in the winter, as cold temps can pose dangers to people and their homes. Find some resources below:
Safety tips during a storm
- Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.
- Be extremely cautious near metal fences, which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.
- Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.
- Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.
- A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground. A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online, on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800-477-4747.
- Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines. Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.
- Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in.