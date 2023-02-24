Suspect in deadly Oakland County hit-and-run arrested, back in US after fleeing to Thailand

FILE -- Oakland County Sheriff's Office badge. An Oakland Township woman wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that left a 22-year-old Michigan State University student dead has returned to the United States after fleeing to Thailand last month.

Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, of Oakland Township, is accused of striking and killing Benjamin Kable, a 22-year-old Michigan State University senior, on Jan. 1.

Officials say Kable was home for the holidays and was standing or walking in the southbound lane of Rochester Road when Howson struck him and fled the scene.

Howson is a dual citizen of both the United States and Thailand. She flew to Bangkok just two days after the crash, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Days after the crash, a white BMW 3-Series sedan was found at a home near the scene of the crash. Investigators identified Howson as the driver on Jan. 5. She was picked up by authorities in Thailand, who returned her to the U.S. When her flight landed in the U.S. she was taken into custody.

She is now facing a federal charge of interstate flight to avoid prosecution and a state charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. Both charges carry up to five years in prison.

“We appreciate the assistance of the authorities in Thailand and are working closely with our partners at the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to return this defendant to Michigan so that she can be held accountable for her actions,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said on Friday. “Details on her return to Michigan will be provided as they become available.”

