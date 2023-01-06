Cops find BMW that struck, killed Michigan State student who was in Oakland County for holidays

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have located the BMW they believe struck and killed a Michigan State University student in Oakland County while he was home for the holidays.

Crash details

The crash happened at 5:49 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) in the area of Rochester Road and Whims Lane in Oakland Township.

Officials said Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, was in his senior year at Michigan State but had returned home for the holidays.

At the time of the crash, Kable was standing or walking in the southbound lane of Rochester Road, police said. A driver struck Kable and fled the scene, according to authorities.

Kable was pronounced dead when officials arrived.

It’s unknown if drug or alcohol use was a factor in the crash. The speed limit is 50 mph on that stretch of roadway.

Police said they were searching for a light-colored 2016-2018 BMW 3 Series sedan. It would likely have damage to its hood and front bumper and be missing the right front grille and part of the left front grille.

The driver was described as a woman in her mid-30s.

Oakland County officials are still investigating.

White BMW found

On Thursday, police seized a white BMW 3-Series sedan at a home not far from the crash scene, and they believe it’s the one that struck Kable.

An Oakland Township resident has been identified as a person of interest in the crash, but nobody has been arrested, according to officials.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the BMW was found thanks to a citizen who provided important information.

“I knew the community would do everything they could to help us locate the driver involved in this tragic death,” Bouchard said. “We greatly appreciate when people step up, and I am optimistic that we are headed down the right path.”