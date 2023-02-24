Tracking DTE Energy outages in Metro Detroit: Over 467K without power after storm

A lineman stands in an elevated platform, or cherry picker, while repairing damaged power lines, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Chatham, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

DETROIT – Hundreds of thousands of people were without power in Southeast Michigan Friday after damaging ice and winds moved through the region during the week.

A winter storm brought rain, snow and accumulating ice on Wednesday, causing widespread power outages that have persisted into Friday.

As of 11:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, more than 467,000 DTE Energy customers were still without power in Southeast Michigan.

Outages could last through the weekend for some customers. DTE officials have said restoration efforts are expected to take days.

About 95% of power is expected to be restored by the end of the day Sunday. Because hundreds of schools have closed this week due to the storm and subsequent outages, officials said restoring power to schools before Monday is a top priority.

Thousands of DTE crews and out-of-state crews have been deployed to address the outages. About 2,000 wires were downed in the storm Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

Power outages are particularly concerning in the winter, as cold temps can pose dangers to people and their homes. Find some resources below:

