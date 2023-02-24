Video shows Port Huron police officer punching man

PORT HURON, Mich. – There are calls to fire a Port Huron police officer after a video surfaced on social media showing him punching a man.

The incident happened in November, but the video was only recently shared on social media. Now there are calls to fill the next city council meeting and demand the officer be fired.

The video shows four Port Huron police officers stopping a man who appears to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The man, called Charles in the video, begins to argue with the officers, threatening to kick their (expletives). It’s when he begins to take off his jacket that the officer throws the punch.

“We were upset and concerned with our officer’s actions during this incident,” said Port Huron Police Chief in a release. “We take the use of force very seriously. We will continue to hold ourselves to these standards and when we fall short -- we will be held accountable.”

Port Huron police said they did investigate the incident and placed the officer on leave. They said he was disciplined and sent to de-escalation and control training.