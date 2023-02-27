DTE Energy power outage restoration in Metro Detroit: 61K still without power

FILE - A worker works on the power lines in Annapolis, Md., on Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

DETROIT – Tens of thousands of DTE Energy customers were still without power Monday morning after a winter storm caused widespread power outages last week.

Damaging ice and strong winds helped disrupt power to about 630,000 DTE customers in Southeast Michigan starting on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Power was expected to be restored to most affected customers by the end of Sunday, Feb. 26.

DTE officials said Monday that power has been restored to more than 95% of customers affected by last week’s ice storm; about 600,000 of the 630,000 who lost power.

As of 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 27, more than 61,000 DTE customers were still without power. Officials say that some of these remaining outages were not caused by the ice storm -- so it is unknown what caused the other 30,000 outages.

“Crews will continue working around the clock to restore power to all remaining customers who experienced an outage during the storm, in addition to customers who recently lost power due to events that are not storm related,” officials said Monday morning.

The “vast majority” of those still without power should have their power restored by the end of Tuesday, according to DTE’s website.

More winter weather arrives Monday

Another system is moving across Southeast Michigan on Monday, and is expected to bring snow, freezing rain and rain to the region. Snow and ice accumulation is possible.

Accumulating ice can become extremely heavy and impact power lines and disrupt power. Strong winds also pose a danger to power lines and trees and tree limbs. Strong wind gusts are possible Monday and Tuesday.

Full forecast: More snow, rain, ice expected Monday across Metro Detroit: What to know

Power outages are particularly concerning in the winter, as cold temperatures can pose dangers to people and their homes. Find some helpful resources below:

