DTE Energy power outage restoration in Metro Detroit: 61K still without power

DETROIT – Tens of thousands of DTE Energy customers were still without power Monday morning after a winter storm caused widespread power outages last week.
Damaging ice and strong winds helped disrupt power to about 630,000 DTE customers in Southeast Michigan starting on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Power was expected to be restored to most affected customers by the end of Sunday, Feb. 26.
DTE officials said Monday that power has been restored to more than 95% of customers affected by last week’s ice storm; about 600,000 of the 630,000 who lost power.
As of 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 27, more than 61,000 DTE customers were still without power. Officials say that some of these remaining outages were not caused by the ice storm -- so it is unknown what caused the other 30,000 outages.
“Crews will continue working around the clock to restore power to all remaining customers who experienced an outage during the storm, in addition to customers who recently lost power due to events that are not storm related,” officials said Monday morning.
The “vast majority” of those still without power should have their power restored by the end of Tuesday, according to DTE’s website.
More winter weather arrives Monday
Another system is moving across Southeast Michigan on Monday, and is expected to bring snow, freezing rain and rain to the region. Snow and ice accumulation is possible.
Accumulating ice can become extremely heavy and impact power lines and disrupt power. Strong winds also pose a danger to power lines and trees and tree limbs. Strong wind gusts are possible Monday and Tuesday.
Power outage resources
Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.
Power outages are particularly concerning in the winter, as cold temperatures can pose dangers to people and their homes. Find some helpful resources below:
Safety tips during a storm
- Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.
- Be extremely cautious near metal fences, which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.
- Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.
- Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.
- A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground. A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online, on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800-477-4747.
- Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines. Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.
- Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in.