Live stream: DTE Energy provides update on power outage restoration times after winter storm

DETROIT – DTE Energy officials are providing a live update on power outage restoration efforts after a winter storm knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of Metro Detroiters last week.

The update is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Monday (Feb. 27). You can watch live in the stream above.

DTE says more than 95% of customers who lost power Wednesday and Thursday have had it restored. More than 4,000 employees are still working to restore power to the remaining customers, according to the company.

The ice and winds from last week’s storm knocked out power for more than 600,000 DTE Energy customers. As of Monday afternoon, there were around 68,000 customers still in the dark.

Ryan Stowe, vice president at DTE Electric, will speak during Monday’s briefing.