Man bound over for Macomb County attack that killed WWJ anchor, hurt his girlfriend, their kids

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been bound over on charges linked to the Macomb County attack that left WWJ-AM radio news anchor Jim Matthews dead and his girlfriend and their children injured.

Arthur Levan Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, is accused of attacking Jim David Nicolai, 57, his girlfriend, and their two children around noon Sept. 23 in the 33000 block of Bayview Drive in Chesterfield Township.

Nicolai used the name “Jim Matthews” while working as an overnight news anchor for WWJ 950.

WWJ radio anchor Jim Matthews, whose legal name was Jim Nicolai. (WWJ)

What happened

The attack took place inside Nicolai’s home within the Hidden Harbor condo complex near Jefferson Avenue and Hooker Road, according to authorities.

Williamson was welcomed as a guest into the home sometime overnight before Nicolai returned around 6 a.m., police said. At some point between 6 a.m. and noon, Williamson started to attack the family with a hammer, authorities believe.

Nicolai’s 35-year-old girlfriend and their 5-year-old daughter escaped the condo during the attack and flagged down a car for help. When police arrived, they found Nicolai dead from blunt force trauma injuries, according to officials.

Nicolai’s 10-year-old son was found tied up inside a closet with serious head injuries. He had been “left for dead” after he tried to fight off Williamson while his father was being attacked, according to police. He underwent ear and brain surgery.

The 35-year-old woman was found outside with stab wounds all over her body. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later upgraded to stable.

Her daughter was treated at the hospital and released, police said.

Williamson was found in the basement of the home with self-inflicted injuries, officials said. He had also overdosed, but survived. Officials treated him at the scene and then took him to a nearby hospital.

Charges

Williamson was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of unlawful imprisonment.

The first three charges are potential life felonies. Each count of unlawful imprisonment carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Williamson was bound over to the Macomb County Circuit Court on Monday (Feb. 27, 2023). He is being held without bond.

“I would like to thank the Chesterfield Police Department for their hard work in investigating this case,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “It was a senseless, vicious attack on a family.”

Williamson will be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. March 13.