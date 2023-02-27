Morning 4: Northern Lights could be visible to Michiganders on Monday night -- and other news

The Northern Lights captured in Bay City, Michigan on Feb. 26, 2023. Image courtesy of Marissa Sornson.

Pictures: Northern Lights spotted across Michigan Sunday night; may be visible Monday

A geomagnetic storm occurred overnight Sunday into Monday, making the Northern Lights visible in “northern tier states,” officials said -- including right here in Michigan.

Some of our viewers sent in photos they captured of the aurora borealis dancing its way across the Sunday night/early Monday morning sky. Pictures of the aurora were taken in Cheboygan, Michigan, and in Bay City, Michigan.

Woman shot on I-94 after getting ‘uncomfortable feeling’ at Detroit gas station, police say

A woman was shot in the shoulder while driving on I-94 Sunday night after stopping at a gas station in Detroit where she got an “uncomfortable feeling,” police report.

Michigan man granted new trial after docs reveal serial killer was always suspect in 1990 slayings

A man who served nearly 21 years of a life sentence for murder was freed from a Michigan prison last week after state authorities acknowledged that an Ohio serial killer was also a suspect in the case.

DTE Energy power outage restoration in Metro Detroit: 63K still without power

Tens of thousands of DTE Energy customers were still without power Monday morning after a winter storm caused widespread power outages last week.

Damaging ice and strong winds helped disrupt power to about 630,000 DTE customers in Southeast Michigan starting on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Power was expected to be restored to most affected customers by the end of Sunday, Feb. 26.

