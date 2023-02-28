Detroit police looking for duo who invaded east side home during robbery

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man and woman who conducted a home invasion robbery on Friday.

It is a doorbell camera video that has gone viral and has internet detectives working to unpack everything that we are looking at.

Police are looking for a young woman who held the door open for a man in a mask rushing in with a gun. Police are also looking for him.

It is a home invasion robbery, and it happened on Friday at 3 a.m. on Fischer Street near East Vernor Highway on Detroit’s east side.

A woman taking her dog out – casually holding a security door open for the gunman to rush in.

At first glance, it may appear that the woman is simply holding the door, allowing someone to piggyback into an entrance of a building – but this is a highly secured house – she seems to nod at the man. Local 4′s Crime and Safety Expert Darnell Blackburn said she would have said something – screamed or shouted to the person in the home if she wasn’t in on the plan.

