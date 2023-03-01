49º

Local News

Detroit police ask for help locating missing 74-year-old man with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder

Gustafson was last seen on Feb. 27

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Missing in Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Duane Gustafson (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who was discharged from a local hospital.

According to Detroit police, Duane Gustafson did not return home after being discharged from a local hospital. He was last seen on Feb. 27 at 3:30 p.m.

A news release states that Gustafson was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue hospital pants and black and white shoes. The 74-year-old also has tattoos on his forearms.

Gustafson’s caregiver told police that the 74-year-old has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

DetailsDuane Gustafson
Age74
Height6′2″
Weight165 lbs
EyesBrown
HairWhite

Anyone with information should contact Detroit’s 9th precinct at 313-596-5901.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter