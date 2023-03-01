Detroit police ask for help locating missing 74-year-old man with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder

DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who was discharged from a local hospital.
According to Detroit police, Duane Gustafson did not return home after being discharged from a local hospital. He was last seen on Feb. 27 at 3:30 p.m.
A news release states that Gustafson was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue hospital pants and black and white shoes. The 74-year-old also has tattoos on his forearms.
Gustafson’s caregiver told police that the 74-year-old has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
|Details
|Duane Gustafson
|Age
|74
|Height
|6′2″
|Weight
|165 lbs
|Eyes
|Brown
|Hair
|White
Anyone with information should contact Detroit’s 9th precinct at 313-596-5901.