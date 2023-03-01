Wayne County woman uses leftover money to try new Michigan Lottery game, wins $400,000

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A Wayne County woman used her leftover money after buying lottery tickets to try a new game, and that earned her more than $400,000.

“I logged into my account and made a deposit to buy some Mega Millions tickets,” the 61-year-old woman said. “I had some money left over, so I gave the Monthly Jackpot game a try.”

She was selected in a random drawing Feb. 8, earned entries into the Second Chance Progressive Jackpot giveaway, and won the $403,618 jackpot.

“As time went by, I had forgotten about playing the game and earning entries, and then I got the email saying I had won a progressive jackpot,” she said. “I checked my lottery account and chatted with a customer service agent, who instructed me to call the lottery office. Even now, it all seems so surreal.”

She visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize and chose to remain anonymous.

She plans to share money with family, take a vacation, and invest the rest of her winnings.