1 Detroit police officer hit by tow truck, 3 assaulted in separate incident on same day

DETROIT – Four Detroit police officers were injured during two separate incidents on Tuesday -- one hit by a tow truck and three attacked during a mental health call.

“Detroit police officers put their lives on the line every day they come to work,” Detroit police Chief James White said. “These incidents are examples of the dangers our officers can encounter when they’re called to assist someone experiencing a mental health crisis, or when they work to take a suspect into custody.”

Mental health call

Officers from the 12th Precinct were called around 7 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 28) to a location on Woodingham Drive for a domestic violence incident.

Police said a man was experiencing a mental health crisis and assaulting family members.

When they arrived, officers learned the man and another person had been inside a car that crashed into a tree.

One officer approached the man and spoke to him, and the man struck her in the face and started fighting her, according to authorities. She suffered facial injuries.

Two other officers were hurt in the struggle. One has a hand injury, and the other has a broken wrist, according to police.

A Taser was used to take the man into custody.

Officials continue to investigate.

Officer hit by tow truck

Officers from the 12th Precinct were involved in a second incident around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fenkell Avenue and Schaefer Highway.

Police said they saw a vehicle that was improperly registered and initiated a traffic stop. Once the car had pulled over, the driver got out and fled on foot, according to authorities.

He ran in the middle of Schaefer Highway, and one officer deployed a Taser while giving chase. The man was taken into custody.

During the pursuit, Detroit police say an officer from the 2nd Precinct was struck by a tow truck. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with a collapsed lung, broken ribs, and a broken hand.

He is listed in serious condition.

The driver of the tow truck was taken into custody for driving on a suspended license causing injury, according to authorities.

The incident remains under investigation, and Detroit police will submit a warrant package to prosecutors for review.

“We are grateful the officers are expected to make full recoveries, and appreciate the community’s prayers and support of the officers and our department,” White said.