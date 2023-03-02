Macomb County aviation club member accused of months-long inappropriate contact with teen

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 71-year-old member of a Macomb County aviation club is accused of having inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old over the course of several months.

Michigan State Police detectives reported Thursday (March 2) that they had received a call about a 15-year-old criminal sexual conduct victim.

Investigators learned that a member of an aviation club in Ray Township had had “inappropriate contact” with a child, according to authorities.

The conduct between the 71-year-old and the child went on for “several months,” state police said.

Search warrants were executed at the man’s home and at the Ray Community Airport.

The man is in custody while detectives work with prosecutors on the case.