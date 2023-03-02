42º

Macomb County aviation club member accused of months-long inappropriate contact with teen

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Ray Township, Macomb County
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 71-year-old member of a Macomb County aviation club is accused of having inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old over the course of several months.

Michigan State Police detectives reported Thursday (March 2) that they had received a call about a 15-year-old criminal sexual conduct victim.

Investigators learned that a member of an aviation club in Ray Township had had “inappropriate contact” with a child, according to authorities.

The conduct between the 71-year-old and the child went on for “several months,” state police said.

Search warrants were executed at the man’s home and at the Ray Community Airport.

The man is in custody while detectives work with prosecutors on the case.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

