Officials investigate murder of 50-year-old Detroit man found in car at hospital

Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for information

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Glenn Roy McNeal Jr. (Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

DETROIT – Officials are still investigating the murder of a 50-year-old man who was found inside his car at a Detroit hospital.

Glenn Roy McNeal, Jr., 50, of Detroit, was found around 10 a.m. Nov. 21, 2022, outside St. Johns Hospital on the city’s east side. McNeal was unresponsive inside his car, according to authorities.

Police are investigating McNeal’s death as a murder.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

