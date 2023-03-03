Here are the airlines issuing waivers for those traveling to and from Michigan

Several airlines are issuing waivers for those traveling nationwide from March 3-4.

As of noon on Friday, there are about 1,200 flight cancelations due to the March 2023 Winter Storm. According to FlightAware.com, there are close to 10,000 flight delays nationwide.

Department of Transportation has a customer service dashboard to help vacationers. Travelers can check the dashboard and see what kinds of guarantees, refunds or compensation the major domestic airlines offer in case of flight delays or cancellations. It’s designed to allow travelers to shop around and favor those airlines that offer the best compensation.

Click here to visit the Department of Transportation dashboard.

Detroit Metro Airport flight delays and cancellations: How to track in real-time

Below are the airport, airlines issuing traveling waivers due to March 2023 Winter Storm

American Airlines

Travel dates: March 3-4, 2023

Airports (to, from or through) Akron / Canton, Ohio (CAK) Albany, New York (ALB) Allentown, Pennsylvania (ABE) Appleton, Wisconsin (ATW) Bangor, Maine (BGR) Boston, Massachusetts (BOS) Buffalo, New York (BUF) Burlington, Vermont (BTV) Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID) Chicago, Illinois (ORD) Cleveland, Ohio (CLE) Detroit, Michigan (DTW) Erie, Pennsylvania (ERI) Flint, Michigan (FNT) Fort Wayne, Indiana (FWA) Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR) Green Bay, Wisconsin (GRB) Hartford, Connecticut (BDL) Kalamazoo / Battle Creek, Michigan (AZO) La Crosse, Wisconsin (LSE) Lansing, Michigan (LAN) Madison, Wisconsin (MSN) Manchester, New Hampshire (MHT) Milwaukee, Wisconsin (MKE) Moline, Illinois (MLI) Montreal, Canada (YUL) New York Kennedy, New York (JFK) New York LaGuardia, New York (LGA) Newark, New Jersey (EWR) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (PHL) Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PIT) Portland, Maine (PWM) Providence, Rhode Island (PVD) Rochester, New York (ROC) South Bend, Indiana (SBN) State College, Pennsylvania (SCE) Syracuse, New York (SYR) Toronto, Canada (YYZ) Traverse City, Michigan (TVC) Watertown, New York (ART) Wausau, Wisconsin (CWA) White Plains / Westchester County, New York (HPN) Wilkes-Barre / Scranton, Pennsylvania (AVP) Worcester, Massachusetts (ORH)

Click here for more information.

Delta

Travel dates: March 3-4, 2023

Airports (to, from or through) Chicago, IL (ORD, MDW) Detroit, MI (DTW)

Click here for more information.

JetBlue

Travel dates: March 3-4, 2023

Airports (to, from or through) Albany, NY (ALB) Boston, MA (BOS) Buffalo, NY (BUF) Burlington, VT (BTV) Chicago, IL (ORD) Cleveland, OH (CLE) Detroit, MI (DTW) Hartford, CT (BDL) Milwaukee, WI (MKE) New York, NY (JFK) New York, NY (LGA) Newark, NJ (EWR) Pittsburgh, PA (PIT) Portland, ME (PWM) Providence, RI (PVD) Rochester, NY (ROC) Syracuse, NY (SYR) Westchester County, NY (HPN) Worcester, MA (ORH)

Click here for more information.

Frontier Airlines

Travel dates: March 3-4, 2023

Airports (to, from or through) Chicago, IL (ORD, MDW) Grand Rapids, MI (GRR) Detroit, MI (DTW) Buffalo, NY (BUF), Rochester, NY (ROC) Syracuse, NY (SYR) Bradley, CT (BDL) Providence, RI (PVD) Boston, MA (BOS) Portland, ME (PWM) Clevland, OH (CLE) Cedar Rapids, IA (CID Green Bay, WI (GRB) Madison, WI (MSN) Milwaukee, WI (MKE) New York, NY (LGA) Philadelphia, PA (PHL) Pittsburgh, PA (PIT)

Click here for more information.

Southwest Airlines

Travel dates: March 3-4, 2023

Airports (to, from or through) Albany, New York (ALB) Boston, Massachusetts (BOS) Bradley, CT (BDL) Buffalo, NY (BUF), Chicago, IL (ORD, MDW) Grand Rapids, MI (GRR) Detroit, MI (DTW) Clevland, OH (CLE) Manchester, NH (MHT) Milwaukee, WI (MKE) New York LaGuardia, New York (LGA) Pittsburgh, PA (PIT) Portland, Maine (PWM) Providence, Rhode Island (PVD) Rochester, NY (ROC) Ronkonkoma, NY (ISP) Syracuse, New York (SYR)

Waiver Code: EVENT03012023

Click here for more information.

Spirit Airlines

Travel dates: March 3-4, 2023

Airports (to, from or through) Boston, MA (BOS) Chicago, IL (ORD) Detroit, MI (DTW) Hartford, CT (BDL) Manchester, NH (MHT) Milwaukee, WI (MKE) New York, NY (LGA) Newark, NJ (EWR) Rochester, NY (ROC)

Click here for more information.

United

Travel dates: March 3-4, 2023

Airports (to, from or through) Akron/Canton, OH (CAK) Albany, NY (ALB) Allentown, PA (ABE) Boston, MA (BOS) Buffalo, NY (BUF) Burlington, VT (BTV) Cedar Rapids, IA (CID) Chicago-O’Hare, IL (ORD) Cleveland, OH (CLE) Detroit, MI (DTW) Erie, PA (ERI) Flint, MI (FNT) Fort Wayne, IN (FWA) Grand Rapids, MI (GRR) Hartford, CT (BDL) Ithaca, NY (ITH) Johnstown, PA (JST) Madison, WI (MSN) Manchester, NH (MHT) Milwaukee, WI (MKE) Moline, IL (MLI) New York/Newark, NJ (EWR) New York-LaGuardia, NY (LGA) Pittsburgh, PA (PIT) Providence, RI (PVD) Rochester, NY (ROC) South Bend, IN (SBN) State College, PA (SCE) Syracuse, NY (SYR) Toronto, ON, CA (YYZ) White Plains, NY (HPN) Wilkes Barre/Scranton, PA (AVP)

Click here for more information.

Winter storm warning in Metro Detroit: Snow projections by area, storm timeline