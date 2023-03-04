Morning 4: Photographer helps stranded driver in middle of snowy intersection -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Local 4 photog helps stranded driver in middle of snowy intersection

Mara MacDonald and her photographer, Erik Yettaw, were live on Local 4+, checking out the treacherous travel conditions in Livingston County.

They pulled up to an intersection where a motorist could be seen pushing their car through an intersection in the snow.

Tracking DTE Energy power outages in Metro Detroit

Thousands are again without power in Southeast Michigan as a winter storm moved through the area, bringing heavy snow and winds.

Detroit Metro Airport closes amid winter storm; Ground stop issued

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for Detroit Metro Airport due to the weather on Friday.

The FAA issued the order on Friday evening due to the snow and ice. The ground stop is in effect until 11 p.m.

The airport is also closed, according to DTW’s Tweet on Friday night around 7:45 p.m., which read: “Due to rapidly deteriorating weather conditions, DTW is temporarily closed. Please check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport.”

Local 4′s Nightcam tests I-75 in winter storm

Local 4′s Nightcam -- Tim Pamplin -- has been driving through winter storms for years. It’s kind of his thing.

But this winter storm? It could be the worst.

The Nightcam was on I-75 in Oakland County during live coverage on Local 4+ on Friday night, and declared the conditions he was witnessing were the worst he’s ever experienced.

