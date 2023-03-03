Tracking DTE Energy power outages in Metro Detroit: 31K in the dark on March 3, 2023

(Susan Walsh, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Winds are picking up in southeast Michigan as wet, heavy snow is coming down across the state.

Most Metro Detroit counties are under a winter storm warning until 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 4. The heaviest snow will come between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday. Expect around 2 inches per hour across most of the area in the evening hours.

A winter storm warning is issued when a “significant combination of hazardous winter weather is occurring or imminent,” the NWS says.

Again, such weather is defined as a combination of:

5 inches or more of snow and/or sleet within a 12-hour period, or 7 inches or more of snow and/or sleet within a 24-hour period; and/or



Enough ice accumulation to cause damage to trees or power lines; and/or



A life-threatening or damaging combination of snow and/or ice accumulation with wind.

As of 5:45 p.m. on Friday, about 31,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan -- that’s about 1.37% of all DTE customers.

You can see DTE’s outage map right here.

We’ll continue to update this article with outage information, should more outages occur.

Dangerous winds mean that it isn’t safe for crews to be up high and working on power lines -- so any outages could take a while to address.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

