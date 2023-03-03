FAA issues ground stop for Detroit Metro Airport due to snow, ice

ROMULUS, Mich. – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for Detroit Metropolitan Airport due to the weather on Friday.

The FAA issued the order on Friday evening due to the snow and ice.

The FAA’s air traffic control system command center reported that there is an average of an hour delay for arriving flights. If you think you are impacted by a delayed flight, you can click here to check its status.

Related: Here are the airlines issuing waivers for those traveling to and from Michigan

How to track flight delays at Detroit Metro Airport:

The best way is to download the app of the airline you’re flying with, and register your travel itinerary. Most airlines will send you notifications to your mobile device when a flight is changed.

Also, keep an eye on your email. Even without a mobile app, some airlines will email you if your flight is changed.

Real-time dashboards: