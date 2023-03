You never know what you’re going to run into when you’re live on the air.

Mara MacDonald and her photographer, Erik Yettaw, were live on Local 4+, checking out the treacherous travel conditions in Livingston County.

They pulled up to an intersection where a motorist could be seen pushing their car through an intersection in the snow.

Yettaw jumped into action and helped push the vehicle across the intersection and into a safe area.

