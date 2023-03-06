1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting across street from schools in Macomb County

One person was injured and one was arrested after a shooting across the street from two schools in Macomb County, officials said. The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. Monday (March 6) in the area of Chestnut and Barkman streets in Roseville -- right across the street from Steenland Elementary School and Roseville Middle School.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – One person was injured and one was arrested after a shooting across the street from two schools in Macomb County, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. Monday (March 6) in the area of Chestnut and Barkman streets in Roseville -- right across the street from Steenland Elementary School and Roseville Middle School.

Police took the suspected shooter into custody, they said.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The severity of that person’s injuries is not known.

There is not believed to be any further danger to the public.

Officials with Roseville Community Schools said a shelter-in-place was issued at the schools due to the nearby gunfire, but they have since reopened.

Roseville police are investigating the shooting. No additional information has been revealed.