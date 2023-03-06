Former Macomb Township teacher charged with having sexual relationship with 15-year-old girl

A former Macomb Township teacher was charged with having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Allegedly, Rex Phelps, 71, initiated a sexual relationship with the 15-year-old girl who he taught about airplanes.

Phelps and the young girl had sexual relations at the Ray Community Airport, and during flights they both took.

The 71-year-old man is a retired teacher from Dakota High School in Macomb.

“Thank you to the Michigan State Police for their quick response to this matter, said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Phelps was charged with accosting a minor (4-year misdemeanor) and two counts of criminal sexual conduct fourth-degree (2-year misdemeanor).

The 71-year-old was charged Monday (March 6) in Romeo District Court. His bond was set at $50,000 with no 10% and bond conditions that require drug and alcohol testing, a GPS tether, surrendering of his passport, and no contact with anyone under 18 years old.

A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Tuesday (March 14) at 1 p.m., with his preliminary exam scheduled for Tuesday (March 21) at 10:45 a.m.

