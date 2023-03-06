Morning 4: The story behind the Great Michigan Pizza Funeral of 1973 -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

50 years ago: How the Great Michigan Pizza Funeral came to be

This is the story of the Great Michigan Pizza Funeral of 1973, also known as the Great Pizza Burial.

On March 5, 1973, Mario Fabbrini, an immigrant and owner of a pizza company, held a “funeral” for about 30,000 pizzas -- OK, what? Why?

Read the story here.

Everything you need to know after person dies from brain-eating amoeba infection

A person in Florida has died after being infected with an extremely rare brain-eating amoeba.

Only about three people in the United States get infected each year, but the infections are usually fatal. In the Florida case, officials believe the infection may have been caused by sinus rinse practices using tap water.

Learn more here.

Northern Michigan campground named ‘best in America’ for 2023

Arguably, the best thing about Michigan is its natural beauty. Outdoor spaces in every corner of the state offer different, yet striking, views of forests, lakes, waterfalls, bridges, mountains and more.

So, is it any surprise that the “best campground in America” is right here in the Great Lakes State? A campground in Indian River was named No. 1 for 2023.

See more here.

Mystery solved: We finally figured out how the squirrel was sneaking into our house

ClickOnDetroit’s Derick Hutchinson reports: If you told me when I was a kid that thousands of people would someday be heavily invested in my everyday life, I probably would have thought I was pitching for the Detroit Tigers. Or doing play-by-play for the Pistons.

Nope, everyone just wants to hear about the squirrel. Close enough, I guess.

When I posted the first story about my thrilling victory on Feb. 24, I figured we could all have a few Friday laughs and move on with our lives. I was so young and naive. I’ve learned a lot about squirrels since then. (And improvisation. And the value of sturdy doors.)

Hundreds of people reached out with advice or to share their own harrowing tales of squirrel invasion. We’re like some sort of cool but strange online support group. So it feels only right to let you know how this whole saga came to an end. (Please let it be the end.) Closure is good. (Please let this be closure.)

Read Derick’s blog here.