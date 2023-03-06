Northern Michigan campground named ‘best in America’ for 2023

INDIAN RIVER, Mich. – Arguably, the best thing about Michigan is its natural beauty. Outdoor spaces in every corner of the state offer different, yet striking, views of forests, lakes, waterfalls, bridges, mountains and more.

So, is it any surprise that the “best campground in America” is right here in the Great Lakes State? I’d say: definitely not.

In the Northern Michigan community known as Indian River lies the No. 1 campground in America for 2023, according to Campspot. The Indian River RV Resort was chosen for its beautiful natural setting, modern amenities and nearby access to multiple bodies of water and Northern Michigan favorites like Tahquamenon Falls and Mackinaw Island.

The resort is a hugely family-friendly destination, and includes both log cabin lodging and RV parking on site. Some campground features include: an inground pool, internet, basketball and volleyball courts, showers, laundry and more.

You can see Campspot’s list of top 10 campgrounds in the U.S. for 2023 right here.

The Indian River campground is not far off from the Mackinaw Mill Creek Camping Ground, which was found to be a favorite among our WDIV Insiders in 2022.

Here are a few other favorite Michigan campgrounds, according to last year’s Insider survey:

Ludington State Park , Ludington

Holiday Camping Resort , New Era

Alcona State Park , Glennie

Interlochen State Park , Grand Traverse County

Camp Dearborn , Milford

Fort Wilkins State Park , Copper Harbor

Port Crescent State Park, Port Austin

Happy camping!