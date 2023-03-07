12-year-old charged with threatening student with knife at Richmond Middle School

A 12-year-old student has been charged with threatening another student with a knife at Richmond Middle School.

RICHMOND, Mich. – A 12-year-old student has been charged with threatening another student with a knife at Richmond Middle School.

The boy was charged with intentional threat to commit act of violence against a school, school employees, or students (1-year misdemeanor) and possessing a weapon in a weapon-free school zone (93-day misdemeanor).

The incident occurred Monday (March 6) during third hour.

Administration went into the classroom where the student was and escorted them to the office, where they found a small survival-type knife which was confiscated immediately.

A preliminary hearing was held at the Macomb County Circuit. A $500 personal bond was set, and the 12-year-old was restricted to his home.

His next court date is Wednesday (April 5) at 8:30 a.m.

“All threats in schools need to stop now! Bringing any type of weapon to school is illegal, and my office will charge it all day, every day,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

A student brought a knife to Richmond Middle School and threatened another student. (Richmond Community Schools)