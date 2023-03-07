Judges ruling shelves civil lawsuit filed by families of Oxford school shooting victims

OXFORD, Mich. – Local 4 has learned more about a judge’s ruling late last week, which effectively shelved civil lawsuits filed by Oxford school shooting victims and their families.

We received the ruling and the families’ reaction on Monday (March 6). Attorney Ven Johnson, who is representing the families in the matter, also had something to say about the bombshell ruling.

“She (The judge) ruled that Michigan Governmental Immunity applies, and therefore, every single person that was related to the Oxford Community Schools, as well as the school itself, is thrown out of the case,” said Johnson. “It doesn’t even go to a jury trial.”

Johnson broke down a judge’s ruling that dismissed Oxford employees from civil lawsuits or their action or in-action that led up to the Oxford school shooting based on governmental immunity.

“Governmental immunity has been utilized in this fashion now for about 30 years now of my practice,” Johnson said. “It’s gotten worse over time, and I think it’s a horrible unconstitutional law that needs to be thrown out. That’s why we’re employing Lansing to take this up and do something with it. We’re going up to the court of appeals, and no matter if we win or lose there, then we’re going to go up to the Supreme Court after that. So this round one, but this is obviously not one that we would have wanted.”

Johnson represents several Oxford families who lost a child in the shooting or their child was injured by the gunman.

Families have said facing lawsuits is the only way to hold school officials accountable.

“They are devastated,” Johnson said. “They called it a gut punch. They feel like civil law, civil jurisprudence here in Michigan screwed them.”

