Live stream: Appeals court hears case against parents of Oxford shooter in dismissal attempt

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The case against the parents of the Oxford High School shooter, who also face criminal charges in connection with the mass shooting, is being heard in the state appeals court Tuesday morning as the defense attempts to get the case dismissed.

It does not appear that James and Jennifer Crumbley are in court for the hearing, as previously expected.

The Michigan Court of Appeals is hearing the case against James and Jennifer Crumbley on Tuesday, March 7. The pair are each being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their son killed four students and injured seven other people when he opened fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

Defense attorneys have been seeking to lower the Crumbleys’ bonds and dismiss the case against them altogether, maintaining that the allegations against them are an overreach. The appeals court initially denied to hear the case, but the Michigan Supreme Court intervened and ordered the appellate court to hear the case.

Experts say it’s unusual that this case would be heard in the appeals court before the Crumbleys go to trial -- which was initially scheduled to begin in January, before the high court got involved. The case against them is novel in that no parents of a mass school shooter have ever faced charges before in the U.S.

Prosecutors have accused the Crumbley parents of grossly neglecting their son, who showed significant signs of mental distress. The prosecution says not only did the parents fail to address their son’s requests for help, but they’re also accused of buying the gun used in the shooting, teaching their son to use it, and failing to store it securely in their home, allowing him easy access.

Since Dec. 4, 2021, James and Jennifer Crumbley have been lodged at the Oakland County Jail awaiting trial on $500,000 bonds each with no 10% options. Prosecutors have argued that the Crumbleys are flight risks and should be held on high bonds following the messy circumstances in which the parents were arrested.

The pair, who lived in Oxford, was picked up by police at a commercial building in Detroit on Dec. 4, 2021, a day after charges against them were publicly announced. James and Jennifer Crumbley were set to be arraigned on Dec. 3, 2021, but police could not locate them.

A manhunt was initiated to find them, and the Crumbleys were located overnight at the building in Detroit, which defense attorneys say was their friend’s art studio. Prosecutors argue that the couple was attempting to flee. In court documents filed in December 2022, defense attorneys claimed the Crumbleys planned to turn themselves in to authorities, and were staying just staying somewhere other than their home, where they feared they’d be targeted.

The couple has still remained in jail, separate from one another.

Their son, Ethan Crumbley, has since pleaded guilty to all 24 felony charges against him, including first-degree murder and terrorism. He is the first person in the U.S. to be convicted of terrorism in connection with a school shooting.

He is also lodged at the Oakland County Jail and is awaiting sentencing.

