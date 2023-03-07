State representatives, faith leaders push for new gun laws on Detroit’s east side

Gun violence and common sense gun legislation were top of mind inside a church on Detroit’s east side. A dozen members of Michigan’s House of Representatives met with faith leaders and Detroiters Monday (March 6), where Democrats said momentum is building.

“Safe storage, universal background checks, and red flag laws, these bills must be passed,” said Barry Randolph, pastor of Church of Messiah Abraham Aiyash, Majority Floor Leader, 9th House District.

Speaking from the pulpit, faith-based leaders and Democrats called for common-sense gun reform.

“It’s not just Uvalde, Oxford, and Michigan State, it’s Conner, Harper, and Gratiot,” Randolph said.

Tawana Rankin’s 15-year-old daughter, Jada, was shot and killed nearly seven years ago.

“Until it hits your front door, you have no idea how this feels,” said Rankin.

Rankin started a non-profit to help victims of gun violence and says politicians in Lansing need to do more than deliver passionate speeches.

“I’m trying to decide what is the truth, what is and isn’t going to happen because I am that parent that knows other parents are waiting on justice,” Rankin said.

Priya Mann: “Do you believe what you’re hearing?”

Rankin: “No, honestly.”

“They’re absolutely right,” said State Representative Joe Tate. “There should be some skepticism. Back in the day, they’ve seen legislation like this not move at all. We want to show them that we will get common sense fun across the finish line.”

“Our children have been dying for years, so Democrats this round, Republicans next, and it just goes and goes,” Rankins said.

Tate said he expects to push bills forward through the House this week. Simular bills are going through the Senate right now.