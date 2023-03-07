Woman almost throws Michigan Lottery ticket away, realizes it’s worth $1 million

OVID, Mich. – A woman almost threw a Michigan Lottery ticket away before realizing it was worth $1 million.

The 30-year-old Clinton County woman bought her winning Sizzling Hot 7′s lottery ticket at Hansen’s Quik Stop on East M-21 in Ovid, Michigan, which is about 30 miles northeast of Lansing.

“I always play the new instant tickets when they come out each month,” she said. “I was at the store one night and decided to buy two of the Sizzling Hot 7′s tickets, since it is a newer game. I scratched the tickets when I got in my car and thought they were both non-winners, so I put them in a bag with some other garbage to throw away.

“The next morning, I decided to look the tickets over one more time before throwing them away. When I saw I’d won $1 million, my heart started racing, and I thought I was going to faint. I called my mom and my husband right away to tell them the good news. I am so glad I decided to look the ticket over again before throwing it away.”

The woman visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize and chose to remain anonymous. She received a one-lump lump sum payment of about $693,000.

She plans to buy a home and invest the money.