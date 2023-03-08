1 person shot near Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk in Novi

NOVI, Mich. – One person has been shot near Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk in Novi.

The incident occurred Tuesday (March 7), where bullet holes filled the rear corner panel of a Dodge Challenger Scat Pack.

Police say two men approached the vehicle and opened fire on the man sitting inside the vehicle.

The victim has been transported to the hospital.

There is no word on the man’s condition, but witnesses said he was talking while being helped by officials.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.