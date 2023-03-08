31º

Local News

1 person shot near Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk in Novi

Victim transported to nearby hospital

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Novi, Oakland County

NOVI, Mich. – One person has been shot near Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk in Novi.

The incident occurred Tuesday (March 7), where bullet holes filled the rear corner panel of a Dodge Challenger Scat Pack.

Police say two men approached the vehicle and opened fire on the man sitting inside the vehicle.

The victim has been transported to the hospital.

There is no word on the man’s condition, but witnesses said he was talking while being helped by officials.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter