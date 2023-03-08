Man injured during exchange of gunfire at Fountain Walk in Novi -- what we know

The scene of a March 7, 2023, shooting at Fountain Walk in Novi.

NOVI, Mich. – A man was injured Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire at Fountain Walk in Novi.

Officials said a man in his 40s was at the outdoor mall Tuesday (March 7) when he walked to the parking lot and found another person in his car.

The two of them exchanged gunshots, according to Novi police. The owner of the car was struck in the abdomen.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 248-348-7100. They’re also looking at surveillance video from the area.

Here’s Tim Pamplin’s story from the scene: