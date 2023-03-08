Morning 4: Charges against Oxford shooter’s parents scrutinized by judges in appeal hearing -- and other news

PONTIAC, MI - MARCH 22: Jennifer Crumbley (L) and her husband James Crumbley, parents of the alleged teen Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley who is charged with killing four people and wounding seven others, appear in 6th Circuit Court for their pretrial hearing with James Crumbleys defense attorney Mariell Lehman (C) on March 22, 2022 in Pontiac, Michigan. Both parents are being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. It is the first time in the U.S. that the parents of an alleged mass school shooter have been charged in connection with their child's alleged school shooting. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Should parents of Oxford shooter face charges? How judges picked apart both arguments during appeal

Prosecutors and defense lawyers appeared in the Michigan Court of Appeals on Tuesday to argue whether the charges against the parents of the Oxford High School shooter should be dismissed.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are both facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their son opened fire inside Oxford High School in November 2021, killing four students and injuring many others.

Read the full report here.

Man injured during exchange of gunfire at Fountain Walk in Novi -- what we know

A man was injured Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire at Fountain Walk in Novi.

Officials said a man in his 40s was at the outdoor mall Tuesday when he walked to the parking lot and found another person in his car.

See more here.

Will Oxford shooter’s parents stand trial? What Michigan appeals court is considering

The Michigan Court of Appeals is deciding whether the parents of the Oxford High School shooter will face trial for the involuntary manslaughter charges they face in connection with the fatal mass shooting.

The state appeals court is hearing the case of James and Jennifer Crumbley after being ordered to do so by the Michigan Supreme Court. The Crumbleys are attempting to get the involuntary manslaughter charges against them dismissed.

The appeals hearing was held the morning of Tuesday, March 7, where the defense and prosecution both argued the validity of their cases. Now, the state appeals court is tasked with determining if the Crumbleys will go to trial or not.

Here’s what the judges are considering.

What we learned during Mayor Duggan’s 10th State of the City address in Corktown

Mayor Mike Duggan laid out his vision for Detroit during his 10th State of the City address. His addresses are never short on detail, and Tuesday was no different, as he had a major focus on development.

See the report here.