Dry, sunny Wednesday in Metro Detroit as winter storm takes shape

4Warn Weather – After a beautiful day across the region on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine behind the system that moved through, we will keep the dry weather into the forecast as we work through the middle of the week on Wednesday.

Expect plenty of sunshine as we work through the day on Wednesday with high-pressure firmly in control of the forecast. Temperatures almost exactly where we were on Tuesday as everyone heads into the lower 40s by the afternoon.

We will bring a little more cloud cover into the forecast as we work throughout the day on Thursday, but we will see sunshine for part of the day as well before the clouds move in during the late afternoon and evening hours in advance of our next snow maker moving into the region.

For the end of the week on Friday, we will bring snow back into the forecast. Expect snow to move in during the morning hours and continue through most of the day as an area of low-pressure moves South of the region through Northern Ohio. This would put Southeastern Michigan in the favored region for snow accumulation. As of right now, most everyone is looking at least a few inches of snow.

According to the National Weather Service, this looks to be a high-end Winter Weather Advisory event to a low-end Winter Storm Warning event, which would mean, we would need to bring out the snow shovels. Some of the latest forecast models are showing the area of low pressure in Northern Ohio and then heading into Southeastern Pennsylvania which, historically is the typically ideal track for Metro Detroit and points south to see some of the heaviest snow out of storms like this.

We will continue to fine tune the snow total amounts as we work through the next day or so, but we should expect snow to impact our entire day on Friday. High temperatures remaining in the lower 30s by Friday afternoon.

With that system moving after the east, we will keep the cloud cover in the forecast for most of the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures heading for the upper 30s each day. Behind the low-pressure system, we will bring a chance of a few snowflakes into the forecast for Saturday. Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday morning, Spring your clocks forward one-hour overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Another system rolls through as we look ahead and early next week. With temperatures remaining below average into the middle to upper 30s, this looks to be a chance of rain and snow showers for just about everyone, and with that system continuing to move to the East, we will keep a chance of snow showers in the forecast as we work into our Tuesday as well.

We will continue to fine tune the forecast for the end of the week on Friday, but all signs are showing that we will need the snow shovels once again heading into the end of the week. Stay with WDIV Local 4 News and the 4Warn Weather Team, we’ll keep you ahead of the storm!