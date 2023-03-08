44º

Local News

No weapon found after Snapchat sparks shelter-in-place at middle school in Plymouth

Shelter-in-place lifted at East Middle School

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Plymouth, Wayne County
Lockers in the hallway of a school. (WDIV)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Officials with Plymouth-Canton Community Schools said no weapon was found at a middle school after several students reported seeing a Snapchat picture showing a gun.

Plymouth police investigated the report of a weapon on Wednesday morning (March 8) at East Middle School. Several students said they had seen a Snapchat picture showing what they believed to be a gun on the school’s campus.

A precautionary shelter-in-place was issued while officials searched school property.

Police said they confirmed there was never a weapon on campus. The shelter-in-place was lifted.

“We would like to thank the city of Plymouth Police Department for its timely response and great support provided throughout this situation,” district officials said in a release. “We also would like to thank our incredible staff and students for conducting themselves in a calm, respectful, and responsible manner.”

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email