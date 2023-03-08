Sold out Girl Scout cookie being resold for hundreds of dollars on eBay

When the new Girl Scout cookie, Raspberry Rally, debuted online last week, it sold out in a matter of hours.

Amanda Thomas, the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan Deputy Chief Membership Officer, said the new flavor lives up to the hype.

“I would describe it as a Thin Mint but instead of the mint flavor, it is got more of a raspberry flavor. It’s definitely a good cookie,” she said.

And people are scrambling to get a taste.

“People are always interested in what they can do to try the cookie. We had to explain that it was a limited run this year and we will have to see if the baker wants to bring it back next year,” said Thomas.

Only 10,000 boxes were up for sale in the Detroit area.

Some are now taking advantage of the limited supply and reselling them at a much higher price on online marketplaces. A $4 box of Raspberry Rally cookies are going for hundreds of dollars on eBay.

“It does seem to be fairly isolated, but it is disappointing because this is really about the girls,” Thomas said.

That’s why Girl Scouts are asking cookie lovers to think twice before supporting those making a profit at their expense.

“The whole purpose is to give our Girl Scouts the opportunity to run their own small business and to earn money for their Girl Scout troops and all the things that they do,like camping and community service,” said Thomas.

“We strongly support the entrepreneurial spirit of hardworking local Girl Scout troops and encourage cookie-seekers to also support their local Girl Scouts, however the sale of Girl Scout cookies does not violate eBay policies.” eBay

Thomas said they have other cookie flavors still available.

“We have all of our traditional favorites Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints. And girls will be selling those for the next couple of weeks out of front all kinds of major retailers,” Thomas said.

Girl Scout leader and mom Stephanie Quick said cookie sales are crucial to her troop.

“Some people do realize it and they know it is our biggest fundraiser of the year. But most people think they are just getting a good yummy cookie,” Quick said.