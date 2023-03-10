‘6 Mile Chedda Grove’ gang members plead guilty to murder in 2015 shooting in Detroit

Photo from Dec. 1, 2015, that shows the scene of a shooting on Detroit's east side.

DETROIT – Two members of the “6 Mile Chedda Grove” gang have pleaded guilty to the 2015 murders of a 21-year-old man and a 13-year-old girl in Detroit.

Carlo Wilson, also known as “Los”, 29, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder as part of a racketeering conspiracy. Edwin Mills has also pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Officials said Wilson pleaded guilty to murder and admitted to being a member of the “6 Mile Chedda Grove” gang, which was a street gang that operated on the east side of Detroit.

The ‘6 Mile Chedda Grove’ gang

The “6 Mile Chedda Grove” gang was a violent organization and members were responsible for murders, assaults, robberies and narcotics trafficking in Metro Detroit and other states, according to officials.

Gang members have been accused of using violence to retaliate against rivals, intimidate witnesses and to advance rank within the gang.

The gang primarily operated within an area bordered by East McNichols Road to the north, Kelly Road to the east, Houston-Whittier Street to the south, and Chalmers Street to the west.

In 2016, nine members of the gang faced charges that included murder, racketeering, assault and firearms charges.

What we know about the 2015 shooting

A 13-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were killed and two other children were injured after Wilson and Mills opened fire on them.

The shooting happened near Troester and Hayes streets on Dec. 1, 2015. It was captured on cellphone video by a witness.

The video shows a 13-year-old and a 7-year-old riding on the hood of a black Dodge Challenger when gunfire erupts and both fall to the ground.

The Challenger’s 21-year-old driver, Stevan Henderson, and 13-year-old passenger Aaliyah Thomas were killed. Police said Henderson was a rival gang member and the target of the shooting.

“At the same time the shooting started, there were two individuals that were seated on the hood of the car and the victim -- the driver -- took off at a high rate of speed. Both people seated on the hood of the car fell off and were injured . . . and the vehicle struck the building across from the location where they were parked,” then Detroit Police Chief James Craig said in 2015.

Wilson and Mills have confessed to their involvement in the shooting, according to officials.

The case was investigated by special agents of the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert Moran and Andrew R. Picek.