Officers recover 4 bullet casings after road rage incident involving 34-year-old man in Allen Park

Officers have recovered four bullet casings that they say were used during a road rage incident in Allen Park.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Officers have recovered four bullet casings that they say were used during a road rage incident in Allen Park.

The incident occurred Monday (March 6) at 8:43 p.m. when the Allen Park Police Department was called to the Wick and Allen roads area for shots fired, which began in Detroit on I-75.

Warren Wolfgang Sommer, 34, followed the victim home with their knowledge and fired four rounds from an unknown handgun when the victim exited their vehicle.

No injuries were sustained, but officials recovered the castings from the scene, which is currently under investigation.

Sommer, who is a resident of Lincoln Park, was charged Friday (March 10) with:

Count 1 Weapons - Firearms - Discharge from a vehicle, 10 years and or $10,000.00

Count 2 Weapons - Firearms - Possession by felon, five years and or $5,000.00

Count 3 Weapons - Ammunition - Possession by a felon, five years and or $5,000.00

Count 4 Assault with a dangerous Weapon (Felonious assault), four years and or $2,000.00

Count 5 Weapons Felony Firearm, two years.

Count 6 Weapons Felony Firearm, two years.

Count 7 Weapons Felony Firearm, two years.

Count 8 Weapons Felony Firearm, two years.

Habitual Offender - 2nd Offense Notice.

The 34-year-old man pleaded not guilty, and his bond was set at $500,000.00 with no 10%. He has to wear a GPS Tether.

The probable cause conference is set for March 20 at 9 a.m. over Zoom, and his preliminary exam is scheduled for March 27 at 11 a.m. in person.