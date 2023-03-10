The Farmington Hills Cold Case Team is investigating these 7 cold cases

FILE -- Farmington Hills welcome sign. The Farmington Hills Police Department’s Cold Case Team has created a page to highlight seven cold cases they are investigating.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Farmington Hills Police Department’s Cold Case Team has created a page to highlight seven cold cases they are investigating.

The cold case team is a group of investigators whose mission is to bring justice to victims and bring closure to their family, friends and loved ones.

The new web page highlights the seven cold cases shown below. Each case includes an option to submit tips. The police department also has a page to list missing persons cases.

Armand Hickmon

Armand Hickmon (Farmington Hills Police Department’s Cold Case Team)

On June 22, 2004, Armand Hickmon was murdered outside of his apartment in Farmington Hills.

Police said he was shot several times. Three unidentified people were seen fleeing the area after Hickmon was murdered.

Darlene McKenzie

Darlene McKenzie (Farmington Hills Police Department’s Cold Case Team)

On June 10, 1975, Darlene McKenzie was found dead near I-696 and Haggerty Road.

While her cause of death was not publicly available, the manner of her death has been deemed a homicide.

Dennis Wallace

Dennis Wallace (Farmington Hills Police Department’s Cold Case Team)

On Sept. 10, 1974, Dennis Wallace was found shot to death on 14 mile Road near Rock Ridge Road. Wallace was 28 years old.

Gordon Machek

Gordon Machek (Farmington Hills Police Department’s Cold Case Team)

On Oct. 22, 2001, Gordon Machek, 56, was reported missing. When police checked his home, they determined that he had been murdered. His body is still missing.

Investigators have named Edgardo Luis Perez as the main suspect in Machek’s murder. Perez has ties to Indiana, Michigan, Puerto Rico, and Tijuana, Mexico. It was also reported that he had a collection of books on how to be a fugitive, how to do money transactions over the Internet, and how to change identity and create fake identifications and documents.

According to the FBI, Perez befriended Machek at a health club. Within a few weeks Perez had gained his trust and Machek invited him into his home. The FBI said that Machek’s roommate told them that on Oct. 20, 2001, Machek said he was going to spend the day with Perez. That was the last time anyone heard from Machek.

Investigators believe that Perez may have befriended Machek with the intent of stealing his identification and money to flee the country. Perez reportedly believed he was going to be sent to prison for a probation violation.

An arrest warrant for Perez was issued on June 11, 2003. He was charged with felony murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in a federal arrest warrant.

Edgardo Luis Perez. Actual photo (L); Age progressed photo (R) (Farmington Hills Police Department)

Kerry Beatty

Kerry Beatty (Farmington Hills Police Department’s Cold Case Team)

On Dec. 2, 2005, Kerry Beatty was murdered outside of his apartment in Farmington Hills. He had been shot several times.

Kristi Frontera

Kristi Frontera (Farmington Hills Police Department’s Cold Case Team)

On April 17, 1993, Kristi Frontera was reported missing to the Farmington Hills Police Department. Her partial skeletal remains were found in Detroit eight years later.

Frontera, 31, was last seen at a small gathering of friends at a home in Farmington Hills on March 19, 1993. Her partial skeletal remains were located in a river by the Detroit Police Department Dive Team during a training dive in September 2001.

William Jones

William Jones (Farmington Hills Police Department’s Cold Case Team)

On Feb. 4, 1974, William Jones was found shot to death on 11 Mile Road near Power Road. Jones was 61 years old. His body was found shortly after he was shot.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.