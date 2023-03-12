Canterbury Village in Lake Orion celebrating St. Patrick’s Day early with Leprechaun Days event

Canterbury Village is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day early with their annual Leprechaun Days.

LAKE ORION, Mich. – Canterbury Village is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day early with their annual Leprechaun Days.

On Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., families can stop by the 21-acre village in Lake Orion to experience a petting zoo, Irish food, leprechauns, carousel rides and shopping. The leprechauns drop lucky coins that can be turned in for prizes and treats from vendors.

It’s the first outdoor event of the year as the village marks its 30th anniversary.

“Since me and my wife have bought Canterbury late in 2020, we’ve had quite the transformation over the last few years from really a retail Christmas shopping destination to a family event center,” said Keith Aldridge, owner of Canterbury Village.

Aldridge’s father purchased the property, refurbished it, and opened it back in October 1993.

For adults, the village is hosting a St. Practice Party on Saturday, March 11, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There is a cover fee of $5.

Tickets for Leprechaun Days are $5. You must purchase tickets in advance. For tickets and event details click here.