Police looking for missing 82-year-old Detroit man who failed to return home

DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man who failed to return home.

According to Detroit police, Joseph Martin left his home located on the 18000 block of Riopelle Street on March 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Officials say that the 82-year-old was last seen wearing a black leather hat, gray winter coat, blue jeans and black boots. Martin left his home to go to the store, police say. The Detroit man left his home in a gray 2002 Ford Taurus.

Details Joseph Martin Age 82 Height 5′4″ Weight 159 lbs Eyes Brown Hair Gray

Anyone with information should contact Detroit’s 11th precinct at 313-596-1101.

