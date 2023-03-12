Police looking for missing 82-year-old Detroit man who failed to return home

DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man who failed to return home.
According to Detroit police, Joseph Martin left his home located on the 18000 block of Riopelle Street on March 11 at 10:30 a.m.
Officials say that the 82-year-old was last seen wearing a black leather hat, gray winter coat, blue jeans and black boots. Martin left his home to go to the store, police say. The Detroit man left his home in a gray 2002 Ford Taurus.
|Details
|Joseph Martin
|Age
|82
|Height
|5′4″
|Weight
|159 lbs
|Eyes
|Brown
|Hair
|Gray
Anyone with information should contact Detroit’s 11th precinct at 313-596-1101.
