Man serving multiple life sentences allegedly assaults inmate in Macomb County Correctional Facility

A man serving multiple life sentences has allegedly assaulted another inmate at the Macomb County Correctional Facility.

The incident occurred on July 1, 2022, by Patrick Selepak, 45, in Lenox Township.

Selepak was charged with assault with intent to murder (Life felony) and prisoner in possession of a weapon (Five-year felony). He is already serving multiple life sentences from a 2006 case where he pled guilty to various first-degree premeditated homicides.

On Thursday (March 9), the 45-year-old man had his probable case conference in New Baltimore District Court, where he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to the Macomb County Circuit Court to stand trial.

“Luckily, this man is already behind bars for the rest of his life,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “It is inconceivable that this individual would continue to engage in alleged criminal activity behind bars.”

Selepak will be arraigned in Macomb County Circuit Monday (March 27) at 1:30 p.m.