7 guns, fentanyl, cocaine found during search of Farmington Hills home

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Officials found seven guns, more than 3,000 grams of fentanyl, and more than 600 grams of cocaine inside a Farmington Hills house.

The search took place Feb. 13 at a home in the 38000 block of Cedarbrook Court. More details have been revealed in a since-unsealed criminal complaint.

Drugs found during search

A detective with Michigan State Police said he searched the home of Curtis Eugene Ellison alongside members of the department’s drug task force.

Officials found about 3,269 grams of fentanyl, 660 grams of cocaine, and 2 grams of crack cocaine, according to the complaint. They also said they found about 25.5 grams of suspected ecstasy.

A digital scale and a mechanical drug press were found in the home, police said. Troopers said there was a blender next to a cutting agent.

Food saver bags, razor blades, and a vacuum sealer were uncovered, according to authorities.

Troopers said they also found about $190,000 cash inside a safe.

Guns found during search

Police reported finding seven guns inside the Farmington Hills home:

A Glock semi-automatic .45-caliber handgun, model 30S, loaded with 10 rounds.

A Glock 10 mm semi-automatic rifle, model 20, loaded with 14 rounds.

A Glock 9 mm Model 19 handgun, loaded with 15 rounds.

An FN 5.7 mm model Five Seven handgun, loaded with 21 rounds.

A Smith and Wesson Model MP40 .40-caliber handgun, loaded with 15 rounds.

A Springfield Model XD10 10 mm handgun, loaded with 15 rounds.

A Zastava Yugoslavia and Serbia, Model Zastava Serbia 7.62-caliber pistol, loaded with 30 rounds.

Officials said the Glock 10 mm semi-automatic rifle, the Glock 9 mm Model 19 handgun, and the Smith and Wesson Model MP40 .40-caliber handgun had previously been reported stolen.

Charges

Police said Ellison and his girlfriend were home at the time of the search. Ellison told officers that he did not know about anything found inside the house.

Ellison’s criminal history includes a 1990 conviction for controlled substance delivery, manufacturing, and possession, as well as a 2001 conviction for delivering and manufacturing marijuana and money laundering.

The criminal complaint concludes Ellison possessed weapons despite being a convicted felon and possessed drugs that he intended to distribute.

He’s accused of felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.