Southfield officer honored for heroic attempt to save passengers in burning vehicle

A Southfield police officer is being honored for bravery after jumping into action as someone sat trapped in a burning car. The fire happened on Saturday night on 8 Mile Road around 11 p.m.

Officer Patrick McCormick highlighted the actions of those bystanders who were able to get the driver out of a burning SUV. A red Ford Edge was completely engulfed in flames after a wreck on 8 Mile Road near Northland Drive. McCormick attempted to put out the fire in the car that continued to grow. There was a passenger in the car that needed to be rescued. Strangers helped the officer by giving him a fire extinguisher to take out the fire. Eventually, the passenger was rescued.

“He put his own safety at risk to at least give this individual a chance at life,” said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren.

The driver and passenger of the burning-up vehicle were both taken to local hospitals, where they were listed under critical condition. The passenger died the following day due to their injuries.

Officials say that the crash happened when the driver of the red Ford Edge sped through a red light and crashed into another SUV. People in both vehicles had to be rescued following the crash.

Barren was given the chief’s award by fire officials and a brand new challenge coin by his department. Southfield police are calling Barren a hero.