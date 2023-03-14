Wyandotte parents express more concerns about cell phone tower near elementary school property

The last time Wyandotte Schools held a meeting about the cell tower at Washington Elementary School, police had to send everyone home early.

The crowd turned angry when people who wanted to speak about the tower were told to write their comments on note cards.

Tuesday’s (March 14) board meeting is likely to be well-attended.

The issue is the tower on the elementary school’s property. There is also a generator near the playground where the school kids play. There are zero yard signs, and parents want the cell tower gone.

It was supposed to be a question and answer session with the superintendent of Wyandotte schools and with T-Mobile. The schools entered into a deal with the cell company for a 5G cell tower and equipment to be built at the school.

From Drone 4, it is not just on the school as the tower is over the playground. The equipment is on the playground marked with warning signs that read danger.

The parents’ questions never got answered at that meeting police were called, and it was shut down.

Josh Castmore has daughters that go to Washington Elementary School.

“We expect to have a really good turnout tonight of parents that are concerned about this,” said Castmore. “It’s kind of our chance to be heard. We weren’t heard, obviously five years ago and we weren’t given the opportunity to be heard.”

Shawn Ley: “And you weren’t heard at the meeting a couple of weeks ago.”

Castmore: “Yea, no.”

The regular board meeting is taking place in Wyandotte. Parents want to express concerns about radiation coming from the tower and the health impact it could have on their kids.

The bottom line, the risk is not worth the money T-Mobile is paying the schools they want the tower gone.

“Clearly, our entire community is opposed to this,” Castmore said. “So, why can’t we sit down with T-Mobile and find a common sense resolution to move this tower somewhere else?”

T-Mobile pays the school $1,000 monthly for the cell tower’s location. It is not operational at the moment, but everything is in place.

