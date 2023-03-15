Deadline approaching for beautification grants in Detroit

The deadline is approaching for communities in Detroit to apply for beautification grants.

DETROIT – The City of Detroit’s second annual Neighborhood Beautification Program is accepting applications until Friday, March 17.

In all, $500,000 in grant money is available for people looking to beautify their neighborhoods. The grants range from $500-$15,000 and can be used for clean-up activities, community gardens, and other improvements to public spaces.

Tamra Hardy with the city’s Neighborhood Services and Economic Development division says the funding is set aside for neighborhood associations, block clubs, faith-based organizations, and nonprofits.

With last year’s grants, people representing each district in Detroit created community gardens, added benches, and helped create parks and clean-ups in their community.

There’s even an opportunity to use grant money to clean up vacant lots, like if you don’t own a lot, but one in your community is overgrown.

Hardy says the city can help you access grant money to clear and clean illegal dumping.

Hardy is especially excited to see people identify the needs of their community and then partner with them to make those improvements.

“What it does is it makes you proud to live in that neighborhood and gives you a sense of ownership and pride,” Hardy said.

Daniel A. Washington, founder and executive director of NW Goldberg Cares, is the man behind Curtis Jones Park. He applied and received Neighborhood Beautification grant money last year.

His grant money was used to commission artwork covering the park, including an NBA-sized basketball court with six hoops, a playground, and a walking path.

“When you think about a space like this that’s intergenerational, space for a grandparent to walk, see their kids play on the playground, it’s so vital,” said Washington, who had the idea for a space out of a need he saw in his community.

For 15 years, there wasn’t a basketball court or a safe space for children to play.

“It gives people a sense of uplifting, ownership, and we were able to do that just because of the beautification funds,” Washington said.

Click here to apply for the grant online.

For more information on applying, residents can e-mail Contact Samuel Coons or Karmel Reeves at Samuel.Coons@detroitmi.gov or Karmel.Reeves@detroitmi.gov.