Teen shot at while driving home on Davison Freeway in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – On his way home to Hamtramck early Wednesday morning, a teenager was shot at while driving in the area of Davison and Lodge freeways in Detroit, police report.

The 19-year-old called 911 at around 2:30 a.m. on March 15 after several shots were fired at his vehicle while exiting southbound Lodge Freeway to eastbound Davison Freeway, according to Michigan State Police. The teen was reportedly driving home from a friend’s house when he heard two or three gunshots, and said he believes he saw “something” go “over his head.”

MSP says the teen drove away quickly after hearing the gunshots, exiting northbound I-75 at 8 Mile Road before calling police. The 19-year-old was not injured, but three bullet holes were found on his car.

The teen reportedly did not see a gun, a shooter, or a suspect vehicle at the time of the shooting. It is currently unclear what may have led to the shooting.

MSP temporarily closed eastbound Davison Freeway early Wednesday morning to conduct an investigation. The freeway has since reopened to traffic. It is unknown if that search uncovered anything.

No other details have been provided at this time. Police are continuing to investigate.