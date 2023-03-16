Cooley family sells ownership stake in Slows Bar BQ

DETROIT – A longtime staple of the food scene in Detroit is changing hands.

Slows Bar BQ, founded in Detroit’s Corktown back in 2005, has new owners. The Cooley family -- Ron, Ryan and Phillip -- have sold their shares to Slows Holdings to a group of longtime partners.

Slows Holdings is now owned by its founding chef, Brian Perrone, along with its managing director, Terry Perrone, and catering director, Josh Keillor. The three partners in the ownership group have also signed Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque, a leader in New York’s fast casual BBQ dining space, as a strategic partner and investor.

“When we started Slows, our goal was to create a fun restaurant that would be kind of a neighborhood joint with great food. We built an iconic Detroit brand with an incredible base of loyal supporters and frequent guests. Our goal is to continue to grow that community throughout Michigan and build on our reputation and tradition of great barbecue and fun experiences,” said Chef Perrone.

The Cooley family will remain property owners and landlords in the space at 2138 Michigan Avenue and at Slows To Go in at 4107 Cass in Midtown.

Slows operates three brick and mortar locations including the flagship location in Corktown, catering and carryout outpost Slows To Go in Midtown (opened in 2010), and a location inside the Grand Rapids Downtown Market which opened in 2015, as well as an immensely popular food truck.