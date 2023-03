REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman was killed early Thursday morning in a Redford Township house fire, according to authorities.

The fire happened at a home in the 14000 block of Garfield Street.

Officials said a man in his 60s jumped out of the home from a second-floor window and is expected to be OK. His sister, who was also in her 60s, didn’t make it out of the home, police said.

No information about the cause of the fire has been revealed.