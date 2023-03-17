Detroit Fire Department medic arrested in suspected road rage shooting in Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Detroit Fire Department medic has been arrested in connection to a suspected road rage shooting that took place Friday morning in Redford Township.

The incident occurred at around 8 a.m. on Beech Daly just south of I-96 in Redford Township on Friday.

Local 4 has learned the medic allegedly became angry after another driver did not let her over into traffic and fired at least three shots at the victim’s vehicle.

The driver who was fired upon immediately drove to Redford Township police to report the incident.

Police took the 34-year-old DFD medic into custody in a nearby neighborhood and recovered a gun at the scene.

“The department was made aware by Redford police of the arrest of an off-duty fire department employee by an outside police agency,” Detroit EMS Chief Sean Larkins told Local 4. “The employee has been removed from active duty pending the outcome of the active police investigation. As this is an active police investigation the department can offer no further comment at this time.”

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and this story will be updated as we receive more information.