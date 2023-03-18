Morning 4: Get to know Local 4’s newest meteorologist -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Ron Hilliard on joining Local 4 weather team: Detroit, look up!

As a young child, I began to look up at the sky–nature’s ever-changing artwork. Most impressive to me were Michigan’s extremes. From bitter cold air to sweltering heat and winter storms to severe thunderstorms, it seemed like we got a taste of everything.

Remembering America’s worst tornado ever: The Tri-State Tornado of 1925

Ninety-eight years ago, the single worst tornado in United States history occurred.

This twister was so devastating and so impactful that it was even given a name, “The Tri-State Tornado.” And it was aptly named, because it traveled across three states.

Trump says he’ll be arrested Tuesday as DA eyes charges

Donald Trump said in a social media post that he will be arrested Tuesday as a New York prosecutor is eyeing charges in a case examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

‘Shame on you’: What Metro Detroit homeowners said to longtime housekeeper who betrayed their trust

A former housekeeper has been sentenced to 11 months in jail after being convicted of stealing valuable items from several Metro Detroit families.

The families who hired Beata Tarnawska said they felt a bond with her, but that bond they’d built over several years was betrayed.

